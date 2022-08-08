Raymond James Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $145.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.53. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 234.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

