TD Securities Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $31.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

