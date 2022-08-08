Ball (NYSE:BALL) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ball to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ball from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.71.

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ball has a 1-year low of $55.49 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

