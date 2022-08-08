National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.14 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 6,460.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Price Performance

PVH opened at $64.38 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

