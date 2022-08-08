National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 12,083 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 5,753.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,255,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,638,000 after buying an additional 285,162 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,595,000 after buying an additional 172,064 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in Ryanair by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,035,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after buying an additional 106,451 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,620,000 after buying an additional 85,120 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.59) to €19.20 ($19.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.48) to €19.20 ($19.79) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.62) to €19.50 ($20.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

