Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMIGet Rating) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,553 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.45% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 59.52% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Chembio Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.