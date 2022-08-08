Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,553 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.45% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Chembio Diagnostics Profile

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 59.52% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

