Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWM stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.09 per share, with a total value of $108,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

