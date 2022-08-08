Royce & Associates LP Sells 6,919 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 103.4% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in American States Water by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 70,037 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,508,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in American States Water by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

American States Water Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AWR opened at $87.83 on Monday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 65.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile



American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

