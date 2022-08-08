Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

