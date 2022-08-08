Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALTGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.24.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

