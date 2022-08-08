Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.12.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $102.52 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average is $150.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

