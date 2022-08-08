Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $818.31.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $697.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $691.59. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Equinix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.