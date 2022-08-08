Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $385.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $315.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $274.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.60. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,060,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,573,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

