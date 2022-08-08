Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCSC opened at $31.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $790.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $69,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,372. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

