New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,776 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 105,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3,395.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,784.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $993,503. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Z. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

