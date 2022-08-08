Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $138.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $145.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

