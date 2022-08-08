New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,868 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Brixmor Property Group worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

