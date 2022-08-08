New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,883 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Donaldson worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Donaldson by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 173,178 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 508,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

