New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $16,130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 392,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 337,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after buying an additional 310,468 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 490,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after buying an additional 308,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,639 shares of company stock worth $2,715,969. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

