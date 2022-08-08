Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.30.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $220.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average of $134.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 705,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53,745 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.