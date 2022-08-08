Canaccord Genuity Group Increases NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $55.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUVA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.75.
NuVasive Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
