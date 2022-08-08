Canaccord Genuity Group Increases NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $55.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUVA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

About NuVasive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $189,000.

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.