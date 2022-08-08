Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $135.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICFI opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. ICF International has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.23.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ICF International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in ICF International by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

