StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OBSV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ObsEva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

ObsEva Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $22.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ObsEva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

