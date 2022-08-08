Surgalign (SRGA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Surgalign has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 79.07% and a negative return on equity of 169.33%.

NASDAQ SRGA opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.16. Surgalign has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $48.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

In other Surgalign news, CFO David Lyle bought 19,000 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Surgalign by 55.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Surgalign by 52.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Surgalign by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 274,736 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 208.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 310,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

