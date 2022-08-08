NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 207,957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

