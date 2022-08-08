MediWound (MDWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MediWound to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MediWound in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

