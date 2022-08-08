DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DXC has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.92.

DXC Technology stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 122.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 67,836 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

