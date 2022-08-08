BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $68.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush cut their target price on Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.01.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,553. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

