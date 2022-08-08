Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells 1,754 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 5th, Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $218.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.74. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

