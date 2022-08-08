Insider Buying: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CEO Acquires $28,830.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OSTK stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $16,395,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

