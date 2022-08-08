Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $26,513.20 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roy Winston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $58.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after buying an additional 446,081 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $24,158,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $23,281,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $19,296,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

