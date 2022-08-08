New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 103,037 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 901.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,037 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.72% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KALU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 147,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In other news, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $54,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $54,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $38,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $230,525. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 3.4 %

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $130.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.80.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -789.74%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

