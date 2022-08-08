New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,024 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of SLM worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SLM by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 7,237.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLM opened at $15.33 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.