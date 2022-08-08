trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.45.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
trivago Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $591.80 million, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.56. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.20.
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
