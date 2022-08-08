Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,353 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.3 %

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Shares of JKHY opened at $211.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $211.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

