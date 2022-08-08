Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BXP opened at $86.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

