New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,873,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

NYSE:WH opened at $67.87 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

