New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Wayfair worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $62.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $317.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.91.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

