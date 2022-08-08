Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.85 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.75.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

WEF opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.87. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40.

Western Forest Products Announces Dividend

About Western Forest Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

