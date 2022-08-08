Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$30.74 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$20.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.