Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Head to Head Survey

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -31.51% -19.59% -15.16% Cars.com 1.00% 1.67% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cars.com 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,605.88%. Cars.com has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.57%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Cars.com.

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Cars.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 1.40 -$44.96 million N/A N/A Cars.com $623.68 million 1.44 $7.72 million $0.08 162.40

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Cars.com beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

About Cars.com

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

