Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.71). The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($14.16) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($14.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

MRTX stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

