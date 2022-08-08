Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections to a hold rating and set a C$135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$146.43.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at C$178.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$161.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$164.21. The company has a market cap of C$46.03 billion and a PE ratio of 57.18. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$148.05 and a one year high of C$183.55.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.