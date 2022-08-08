5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Raised to C$2.50

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares downgraded 5N Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of 5N Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

5N Plus Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of VNP opened at C$1.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$3.37. The company has a market cap of C$166.06 million and a P/E ratio of -32.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.01 million. Research analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,383,095. In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$118,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,842,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,175,756.30. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,383,095. Insiders acquired 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $744,350 over the last 90 days.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

