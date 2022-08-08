BMO Capital Markets Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$157.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$154.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE TRI opened at C$147.51 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$119.23 and a one year high of C$156.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$133.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

