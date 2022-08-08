BMO Capital Markets Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$157.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$154.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Thomson Reuters Price Performance
TSE TRI opened at C$147.51 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$119.23 and a one year high of C$156.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$133.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
