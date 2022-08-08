Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.35 at Cormark

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$364.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.15. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$4.30 and a twelve month high of C$5.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.92.

Slate Office REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Slate Office REIT

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.00%.

In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,205,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,753,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,189,460. Insiders bought a total of 550,700 shares of company stock worth $2,607,357 over the last three months.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

