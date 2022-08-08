Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$35.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.62.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$24.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.72. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

