Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.57.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$60.40 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$56.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The company has a market cap of C$35.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a current ratio of 15,951.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.67.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4999999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

