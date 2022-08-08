Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by Barclays from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.57.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$60.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$56.14 and a 1 year high of C$74.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a current ratio of 15,951.83.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

