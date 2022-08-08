Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGR.UN. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Slate Grocery REIT from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

SGR.UN stock opened at C$14.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.86 and a 12 month high of C$17.51. The stock has a market cap of C$887.69 million and a PE ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.15.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

