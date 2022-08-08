Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.67.

Saputo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$33.99 on Friday. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.09. The company has a market cap of C$14.20 billion and a PE ratio of 51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.99.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90. In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

